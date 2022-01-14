NOFD battles massive building fire on Elysian Fields Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a late-night fire destroys a building in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood.

Just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, NOFD says a fire crew was returning from another incident when responders noticed a heavy cloud of smoke near Elysian Fields Avenue.

Crews then responded to the scene near Elysian Fields and N. Claiborne Avenue, where they found a two-story building engulfed in flames. An officer at the scene determined the building had suffered too much damage to be recovered, but there was still work to be done.

It was determined the building was constructed of brick and wood and sometime later, a front portion of the structure collapsed under fire’s intense heat.

After battling the fire for roughly an hour and a half, the crews finally maintained control of the blaze. NOFD reports 16 units responded to the fire, totaling 40 crew members.

No one was hurt in the incident, however, the fire caused heavy damage to two cars in the back of the building. A building next door also sustained significant damage to its siding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.