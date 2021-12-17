NOFD battles 5-alarm fire on Earhart

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department reported a fire at a Dollar General in Hollygrove early Friday morning.

According to the report, the NOFD received a 911 call at 5:48 a.m. and was on the scene at 8201 Earhart Boulevarde four minutes later. A total of five alarms were requested with the fifth and final coming at 10:3613 a.m.

The NOFD claimed that the metal used in the construction of the building, as well as the layout of the facility, presented several challenges for the fire crews extinguishing the blaze.

Firefighters were also mindful of the threat of roof collapse.

The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans EMS and Entergy Electric were all on the scene assisting to control the incidient.

In total, 27 NOFD units and 62 personnel were dispatched. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.