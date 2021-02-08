NOFD battles 3-alarm fire on Read Blvd. and Curran Rd.

NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the first call came in at 8:14 a.m.

Firefighters responded and upon arrival, discovered a three-story complex engulfed inflames.

A second alarm was called, and fire officials began going door to door to evacuate the surrounding homes.

The third alarm was called at 8:25, just 11 minutes after the initial call.

Officials say the building in question was abandoned, and no injuries have been reported.

In total, 21 units responded with 68 personnel.

This is an active scene, check back for updates.