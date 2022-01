NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department has reported a 3-alarm fire in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon.

According to an NOFD tweet, the fire is at the Carmel Brook Apartments located on the I-10 Service Road just past the Bullard Avenue exit.

The apartment complex is partially inhabited, but no injuries have been reported.

