NOFD battles 4-alarm apartment fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to a 4-alarm fire inside the Gentilly Ridge apartment complex located at 6000 Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

The NOFD tweeted an image of the blaze, which was originally reported as a 3-alarm fire, at 7:57 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

“We found heavy fire coming out of the units, and the fire was already extending up into the attic,” said NOFD superintendent Roman Nelson. “It spread to the roof and started spreading to the other side of the complex’s courtyard. The firefighters were able to keep it to the original side.”

According to Nelson, the NOFD have 19 units and 43 firefighters on the scene. They have yet to discover where the fire originated or how it started. There are 104 apartment units contained in the complex with 98 of those occupied. At the moment there have been no reported casualties.

01/13/2021. 3- Alarm Fire. Chef & Downman Road. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/1Ag1jqiFJb — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) January 14, 2021