NOFD battles 2-alarm fire on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOFD battled a 2-alarm fire this morning at an abandoned house in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. on the corner of Claiborne Avenue and Feliciana Street.

Firefighters found an abandoned one-story home engulfed in flames. A second alarm was struck at 1:08 a.m., according to the NOFD.

The flames quickly spread to an adjacent home, but the fire was extinguished by 1:25 a.m. Both homes were abandoned.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injures were reported.