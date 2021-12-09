NOFD: 12 cats and 2 people rescued in Thursday morning house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire on Esplanade Avenue.

Firefighters rescued 12 cats and two occupants who were inside the home at the time of the fire.

According to NOFD, one of the victims was taken to a local hospital to be treated, while the second victim was treated on the scene.

WGNO is on the scene and says it is unlikely the cats will survive. Firefighters did say they would continue to work on reviving them.

