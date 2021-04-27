NOCHI presents ‘Dinner & a Movie.’ Tickets on sale now for May 14 event.

NEW ORLEANS — Halfway through the series, tickets are on sale now for the May 14 showing of the 2007 romance film, Waitress.

Grab your friends and your appetite, and head to the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee) for their “Dinner and a Movie” event.

Tickets are $65 per person, plus fees and taxes. Your ticket includes a movie-inspired feast and specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage, with vegetarian options available.

The menu for the evening is as follows:

Pimento Cheese with Cracklins or Crackers

Grilled Chicory Salad with Sassafras Reduction, Toasted Pecans, and Honey Goat Cheese

Deviled Eggs

Natchitoches Meat Pie, Cajun Crawfish Pie, and Mushroom Hand Pie

Tomato-Braised Green Beans

Southern Fried Chicken

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 8:00 p.m. with the movie beginning shortly after. Tickets can be purchased here.

A cashless bar will also be onsite with additional beverages and sweet treats.

This event is designed for folks ages 18+.

Don’t forget to check out their upcoming events!

Dinner & a Movie at NOCHI

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry. We offer a platform for professional and personal growth, increasing access and minimizing barriers to career pathways while supporting the promotion and economic development of the culinary arts and hospitality industry.