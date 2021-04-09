NOCHI presents ‘Dinner & a Movie’ – Tickets on sale now for April 30 event.

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s your chance to see the 1989 classic, Say Anything, on the NOCHI rooftop.

Get your tickets now for the third event in this series, happening on April 30 at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee.)

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 8:00 p.m. with the movie beginning shortly after. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tickets are $65 per person, plus fees and taxes. Your ticket includes a movie-inspired feast and specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage, with vegetarian options available.

The menu for the evening is as follows:

Pork or Tofu Lumpia with Nuoc Cham

“Seattle Dog”: Pork Pate en Croute with IPA Caramelized Onions and Herb-Whipped Cream Cheese

Salmon Crudo with Charred Coffee Ponzu, Shaved Carrots, and Snow Peas

Chinese Smashed Cucumber and Grilled Okra Salad

Chicken or Tofu Teriyaki with Rice

A cashless bar will also be onsite with additional beverages and sweet treats.

This event is designed for folks ages 18+.

Dinner & a Movie at NOCHI

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry. We offer a platform for professional and personal growth, increasing access and minimizing barriers to career pathways while supporting the promotion and economic development of the culinary arts and hospitality industry.