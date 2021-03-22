NOCHI presents ‘Dinner & a Movie’ – Tickets on sale now for April 2 event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dinner and a Movie at NOCHI

NEW ORLEANS — Grab your friends and your appetite, and head to the NOCHI rooftop for dinner and a movie.

The second in this series, catch My Big Fat Greek Wedding on April 2, at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee.)

Tickets are $65 per person, plus fees and taxes. Your ticket includes a movie-inspired feast and specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage, with vegetarian options available.

The menu for the evening is as follows:

  • Mezze Platter featuring:
    Phyllo-Wrapped ‘Saganaki’ with Anise-Infused Olive Oil
    Tirosalata
    Pita Chips
    Marinated Feta
    Assorted Greek-Style Pickles
    Hummus
    Marinated Olives
    Charred Eggplant Dip
  • Lamb and Eggplant Pastitsio (vegetarian option)

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 8:00 p.m. with the movie beginning shortly after. Tickets can be purchased here.

A cashless bar will also be onsite with additional beverages and sweet treats.

This event is designed for folks ages 18+.

Don’t forget to check out their upcoming events!

Dinner & a Movie at NOCHI

New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI, or NO-kee) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry. We offer a platform for professional and personal growth, increasing access and minimizing barriers to career pathways while supporting the promotion and economic development of the culinary arts and hospitality industry.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News