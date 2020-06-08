NOCA Baseball to play four televised showcase games in June

Over the past few weeks NOCA Baseball has stepped up to the plate, finding ways to safely give players who lost their seasons to COVID-19 an opportunity to play.

Recently the club has been practicing social distancing with live streamed virtual indoor games. Now, NOCA is ready to get back on the field, and will be playing four showcase games every Sunday in June.

Games are scheduled to be played at 5 p.m. at Mike Miley Stadium in Metarie.

Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, game one has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 9th, at 9 p.m.

Games will be aired on CST the following Wednesdays at 7pm.

To hear from the team, click on the video above.

For more on NOCA Baseball click here