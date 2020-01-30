NOAA awards $30 million to St. Bernard and Lafourche parishes for coastal restoration

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that coastal restoration projects in St. Bernard and Lafourche parishes will receive a combined $30 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act (CWPPRA).

“Coastal erosion has cost our state hurricane protection and wetland habitats. Rebuilding the coast will mean stronger storm protections and healthier habitats for wildlife. This funding benefits those causes,” said Dr. Cassidy.

About $26.3 million will go toward the West Fourchon Marsh Creation and Nourishment project located in the Terrebonne Basin in Lafourche Parish. The goals are to restore 537 acres of marsh and mangrove habitat east of Timbalier Bay, creating 295 acres and nourishing 242 acres.

About $3.7 million will support the North Delacrouix March Creation and Terracing project in Breton Basin in St. Bernard Parish. The goals for this project are to create and nourish about 389 acres of marsh and build more than 8,500 linear feet of terrace to help protect the community of Delacroix.

The CWPPRA program has been one of the primary means for responding to coastal wetland loss in Louisiana for 30 years. NOAA has sponsored nearly 30 wetland restoration projects through the CWPPRA program, restoring more than 12,500 acres of vulnerable coastline since 1990.