No spectators allowed at Fair Grounds Race Course for 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday, the Fair Grounds Race Course announced that it will not open its 2020 – 2021 race season on Thanksgiving Day to the general public.

The course anticipates making a subsequent announcement in December as to when the general public will be allowed to attend.

Said President Doug Shipley, “We are happy to be able to present the Fair Grounds’ 149th racing season, featuring over $7 million in stakes, and continue this longstanding New Orleans tradition despite these unprecedented times. Out of an abundance of caution given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and working with State and Local authorities, we will not be opening the season to the general public at this time, with only licensed horsemen and essential personnel allowed to attend. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and hope to make an announcement soon as to when we will be able to share our racing experience with the general public.”

The Fair Grounds’ slots and twelve off-track betting facilities will maintain their normal hours of

operations and safety protocols.