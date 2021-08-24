No place like home, but no better space than space

Jesuit High senior Kaden Oqueli-White blasts off into his dream job

Infinity Science Center, Miss. (WGNO) – He’s on a volunteer journey at Infinity Science Center on the Mississippi-Louisiana line.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says he’s a teenager blasting off into his dream.

He’s Kaden Oqueli-White.

He’s about to be eighteen.

Kaden’s a senior at Jesuit High School in New Orleans.

Before morning mass, Kaden’s the kid who’s got the school’s alma mater on his mind.

And in his heart.

Especially when he’s buckled up about to blast off and into NASA’s summer internship.

It’s the launchpad for his plan to become an astrophysicist.

That’s how he landed at Infinity Science Center.

He’s telling the story of what life’s like.

Up there, past the clouds.

Kaden’s got a GPS that really reaches out into space.

Kaden says, “ever since I was half my size, my love of science allowed me to want to guide people and impart my curiosity of the stars on them.”

Kaden’s the kid who’s always ready back at Jesuit High School in New Orleans.

Studying hard and dreaming big is how he’s landing among the stars.

Kaden says, “I’ve just really fallen in love with the expanse of the universe and how humbling it makes you feel to see everything in scale.”

It’s a space race all right.

And for Kaden Oqueli-White, it really is rocket science.

He says, “it’s my destination and my destiny.”