No more macaroni & cheesecake or double cheeseburger pasta

Not at Semolina Restaurant in Metairie

METAIRIE, La – The menu will be a memory for your tastebuds.

The macaroni and cheesecake.

The double cheeseburger pasta.

No more of that at Semolina Restaurant in the Clearview Center Mall in Metairie.

Like a lot of other businesses, it was impossible to keep going during the pandemic.

What a journey Semolina has been on!

Serving families for almost 30 years.

For workers and folks who live and love to eat there, there are options.

The people who run Semolina also run Zea Rotisserie and Bar with five locations around New Orleans.