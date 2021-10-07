No hurricane could stop the music, no pandemic could cancel the show

Crescent City Chamber Music Festival is on stage

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans living room is a stage.

It’s where musicians from around the world set the stage.

They’re rehearsing.

They have been, really for a lifetime.

It’s all for the Crescent City Chamber Music Festival.

COVID-19 canceled their in-person performances last year.

Hurricane Ida threatened to shut down the show this year.

But the show must and will go on, that’s what WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood hears.

And that’s what you’re about to hear, too.

That’s the word from the festival’s founding director Luke Fleming.

He believes music is just what’s needed.

To help put back together whatever’s been broken apart.