No electricity? Click here! Entergy releases restoration times by parish

Entergy’s Louisiana utilities have set estimated restoration times for most customers affected by Hurricane Zeta. A list of those times broken down by parish are below.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, crews have successfully restored power to more than 245,000 customers who lost service following Zeta, which at the peak caused more than 480,000 outages for customers in Louisiana.

A storm team of approximately 5,700 from 13 states is on the ground and working to safely to restore all customers. With the assessment process nearing completion, our scouts have found damage to approximately 2,489 poles, 1,579 spans of wire and 479 transformers.

As we continue to restore power, we want to make sure customers can safely accept it when it becomes available. We ask that customers check for damaged electrical equipment that is attached to their home or business and to contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information on your home’s electrical equipment, visit our Entergy Storm Center. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order.

Stay Safe

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a downed line or other electrical equipment is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Those choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Customers must never connect a generator directly to a building’s wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy’s service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

Restoration workers who discover a generator attached directly to Entergy’s system will work with the customer to disconnect the generator. As a last resort, the restoration worker will disconnect the customer’s service connection to Entergy, which may take an extended time to reconnect due to the extensive restoration effort underway. A set of generator safety tips can be found here.

Entergy urges customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and other first responders, please stay away from work zones. Customers needing assistance should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 120,657

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Metairie – Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Metairie – David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

Jefferson – Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

Westbank

Avondale: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Bridge City: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Waggaman: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3.

Gretna: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Harvey: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Marrero: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Terrytown: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Westwego: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 6,676

Estimated restoration times: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 6,926

Estimated restoration times: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3, with the exception Myrtle Grove to Pointe A Lahache.

Belle Chase: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 19,877

Estimated restoration times:

Meraux: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Violet: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Arabi: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4.

Chalmette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4.

Poydras: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, November 5.

Braithwaite: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Pointe A Lahache: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Lower St. Bernard: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 8,912

Estimated restoration times:

Ama: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Luling: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Boutte: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

New Sarpy: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Destrehan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Saint Rose: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 7,775

Estimated restoration times:

Houma (Friendswood Subdivision and surrounding area): The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Country Drive: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Woodlawn Ranch and Hwy 56 to Chauvin: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Grand Caillou Road and surrounding area: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Slater and Robert St./East Park: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Orleans Parish

Metro (East Orleans)

7th Ward – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Broadmoor – (Areas in and around Broadmoor and Fountainbleu) – 90 % of customers are expected to be restored by Sunday, Nov. 1

Bywater (Areas in and around Bywater, Marigny and St. Claude) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Carrollton (Areas in and around East Carrollton, Leonidas, Hollygrove Dixon, Gert Town, Black Pearl) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Central Business District – All customers who were able to receive power have been restored.

Central City (Areas in and around Central City, BW Cooper, Milan and Ferret) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Sunday, Nov. 1

Desire (Areas in and around Desire and Florida) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

East Orleans (Areas in and around Pines Village, Plum Orchard, Read Blvd. East and West, and Lake Forest) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

French Quarter – All customers who were able to receive power have been restored.

Garden District (Areas in and around Touro, Irish Channel, Lower Garden District, St Thomas) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Gentilly (Areas in and around Fairgrounds, St Bernard, Dillard, Filmore, St Anthony, Milneberg, Gentilly Terrace) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Lake Vista – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Lakeshore – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Lakeview (Areas in and around West End, Lakewood, Navarre) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Little Woods – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Lower 9th Ward (Areas in and around Lower 9th Ward and Holy Cross) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Mid City/City Park (Areas in and around Mid City and Bayou St. John) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Pontchartrain Park – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

St Rock – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2.

Treme (Areas in and around Treme and Iberville) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Sunday, Nov. 1.

Uptown (Areas in and around Uptown, Audubon, and Riverside) – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2

Venetian Isles – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2

Village De L’est – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Monday, Nov. 2

Westbank (Orleans)

Algiers Point -90% of customers are expected to be restored Sunday, Nov. 1

Aurora – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Saturday, Oct. 31

Cut Off – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Friday, Oct. 30

English Turn – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Friday, Oct. 30

Lakewood Estates – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Saturday, Oct. 31

Lower Coast – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Saturday, Oct. 31

McCleandonville – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Saturday, Oct. 31

Park Timbers – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Saturday, Oct. 31

Real Timbers – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Friday, Oct. 30

Tall Timbers – 90% of customers are expected to be restored Friday, Oct. 30

Walnut Bend – 90% of customers are expected to be restored by Saturday, Oct. 31