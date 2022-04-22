NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Smoothie King Center is welcoming a sell-out crowd for the Pelicans vs. Suns playoff game on Friday.

“We want to create a deafening roar to show the Suns that New Orleans is a basketball city,” said Jen Martindale, the Vice President of Brand Strategy for the Pelicans.

Fans near and far are rolling to the arena (or their couch!) to watch their team shoot some hoops.

“Going to watch it with my family and going to have a good time,” said Jeremy Buffington. “It goes back to when I was a Hornets fan and I just recently flew in trying to support the team as much as I can,” said Rashaan Truehill, who flew all the way from Dallas for the game.

One familiar face made the trek all the way from New York.

“I’m going to buy a little swag because just like so many folks I’m going to this game tonight,” said former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial.

No bandwagoner, the former mayor was instrumental in getting the team to New Orleans.

“Its destiny was at some point at some point to bring an NBA championship down here to the Bayou,” said Morial.

That championship is a possibility this year for the Pels.

“There’s no crowd like a NOLA crowd–I think with that boost we are going to take these guys tonight,” said Morial.