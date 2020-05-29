An idea for the city to study

NEW ORLEANS – No cars in the quarter could mean more space in the streets.

And lots of empty parking spaces for restaurants and bars to move tables and chairs outside for more social distancing.

Studying the streets of the quarter is a task force set up by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The task force is assigned to look at just what one of the world’s most famous neighborhoods would like like with no or fewer cars coming in.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says as you would figure, the idea is one some like and others do not.