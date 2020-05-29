Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

No cars in the Quarter?

Local

An idea for the city to study

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – No cars in the quarter could mean more space in the streets.

And lots of empty parking spaces for restaurants and bars to move tables and chairs outside for more social distancing.

Studying the streets of the quarter is a task force set up by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The task force is assigned to look at just what one of the world’s most famous neighborhoods would like like with no or fewer cars coming in.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says as you would figure, the idea is one some like and others do not.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News