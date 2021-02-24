No Carnival Cruises for NOLA until May 2021 at the earliest

The Carnival “Valor” is docked at the Port Of New Orleans, April 8, 2020

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line has extended its current pause of operations in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic through May 31.

This pause includes those cruises departing, arriving and visiting the Port of New Orleans. The pause was scheduled to be lifted this month.

The Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests and travel advisors of the extension.

A date for the return of guest cruising operations from U.S. ports has not yet been determined.

As it has done throughout the pause, Carnival is providing guests on cruises cancelled today the choice of a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.

“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”