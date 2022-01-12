No. 24 S. Florida women topple Tulane again 75-62

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 23 points, Bethy Mununga recorded a double-double and No. 24-ranked South Florida continued its mastery of Tulane beating the Waves 75-62.

The Bulls appeared poised to pull away when Elena Tsineke’s basket gave South Florida a 58-48 lead with 6:57 left.

But Tulane responded with an 8-2 run and were within 60-56 with 4:54 to go.

South Florida, however, countered with a 9-4 spurt to stop Tulane’s threat.

Mununga scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Arsula Clark scored 17 points and Dynah Jones 16 for Tulane.

