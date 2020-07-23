Nigerian man gets prison for stealing from bank customers

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen was sentenced this week to federal prison for using fraudulent ATM bank cars to steal more than $260,000 from dozens of bank customers.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, said in a news release Thursday, that Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. ordered 22-year-old Damiola Bamidele Isaac Samuel on Monday to serve 33 months and pay $276,790 in restitution.

Joseph says Samuel will face deportation proceedings following his release from prison.