NFLSU: Nation’s best 23 former LSU Tigers are on active NFL rosters for playoffs

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – A nation’s best 23 former LSU Tigers will be on active NFL rosters when Super Wild Card Weekend begins on Saturday.

The NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday and continue through Monday night with six games taking place during the opening round of the playoffs. Former LSU players occupy roster spots on 13 of the 14 NFL teams that have advanced to postseason play.

Overall, the number of former Tigers on NFL playoff teams grows to 29 when practice squad and injured reserve players are included.

Tampa Bay features the most former Tigers with five players on its roster – running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Devin White, linebacker Kevin Minter, defensive back Rashard Robinson, and wide receiver Cyril Grayson, Jr.

The Bengals and Chiefs each have three LSU players on their active rosters. The Bengals roster features Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow and Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, while national award winner Tyrann Mathieu along with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams play for the Chiefs.

The only NFL Playoff team without a former Tiger is the Green Bay Packers.

Of the 29 LSU players on an NFL playoff roster, 12 won a national championship at LSU – 11 were on the 2019 team along with Andrew Whitworth, who was the starting left tackle on the 2003 squad.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15

Raiders at Bengals * 3:30 p.m. CT on NBC

Bengals

Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin

IR: TE Thaddeus Moss

Raiders

Active: TE Foster Moreau

Patriots at Bills * 7:15 p.m. on CBS

Bills

Active: SNP Reid Ferguson

IR: CB Tre’Davious White

Patriots

Active: DL Davon Godchaux

Reserve/COVID-19: DB Jalen Mills

Sunday, Jan. 16

Eagles at Buccaneers * Noon CT on FOX

Buccaneers

Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.

Eagles

Active: DB Kary Vincent Jr.

Practice Squad: LB JaCoby Stevens

49ers at Cowboys * 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Cowboys

Active: OL La’el Collins

IR: LB Jabril Cox

49ers

Active: DE Arden Key

Steelers at Chiefs * 7:15 p.m. CT on NBC

Chiefs

Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu

Steelers

Active: OL Trai Turner

Monday, Jan. 17

Cardinals at Rams * 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN/ABC

Rams

Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Cardinals

Active: DT Rashard Lawrence

First Round Byes:

Titans

Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton

IR: FB Tory Carter

Packers – None

{Press release courtesy of LSU Athletics}