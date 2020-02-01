News With a Twist turns 9!!!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- With much fanfare, News With a Twist on WGNO-TV turned 9 years old today.

'Twist', which debuted on January 31, 2011, set out to tell the stories of the people of Southeast Louisiana in a format that was fun and unique.

From the beginning, Twist showcased a combination of the culture, food, and music of our city!

Among the features are the Grab the Mic, Pothole of the Day, hundreds of performances on the Twist Stage, Wild Bill's Amazing Kids, and the Twist Test Kitchen.

Twist has also taken the show on the road throughout the region.

News With a Twist started a 6pm broadcast only, but now airs Monday thru Friday at 5, 6, and 10pm on WGNO-TV, and 11pm on WNOL-TV, with hosts Tamica Lee, LBJ, and Susan Roesgen. The weekend edition of 'Twist' features Peyton Locicero and Kenny Lopez.

Here's to 9 more year! Happy Birthday News With a Twist.