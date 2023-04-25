NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– The city is gearing up to host ResCon 2023, a three-day international conference on resilience and disaster management, from April 25 to 27 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

ResCon 2023 will cover navigating grant funding opportunities, reaching underserved communities, and helping communities thrive after multiple disasters. Attendees will learn, network, and collaborate on resilience solutions that impact communities and economies worldwide.

This year’s event features speakers such as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Chief Resilience Officer Charles Sutcliffe, South Carolina Chief Resilience Officer Ben Duncan, Colorado’s Resiliency Office Director Anne Miller, Washington state’s Chief Resilience Officer Marissa Aho, and Robert Martin, Director of West Virginia’s State Resiliency Office. The conference also includes more than 17 sessions and various networking events.

Convention Center President Michael J. Sawaya said, “In New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region, we know a thing or two about preparing for and recovering from environmental disasters.” Sawaya added the event allows leaders worldwide to “learn best practices and harness innovation that will help address some of our greatest challenges.”

Registration for ResCon 2023 is now open. For more information about ResCon 2023, ResCon’s work locally in New Orleans, and registration, visit resconnola.com.

