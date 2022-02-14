HAMMOND, La. — No. 10 Newman completed their magical playoff run with a 1-0 upset win over top-seeded Pope John Paul II in the Division I Boy’s Soccer State Championship game Monday night at Strawberry Stadium.

Boyce Batten found George Villere in the first four minutes of the game to score the lone goal of the game.

Head coach Tooraj Badie talks about the remaining 75 minutes of regulation as well as his team’s run to the championship game.

Kearney Nieset was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Greenies outscored opponents, 20-1 in the 2022 playoff field. Their win over Pope John Paul II was the Newman’s third upset of the postseason.