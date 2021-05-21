New Xavier/WBOK partnership hailed as good for station and students

NEW ORLEANS— WBOK Radio is one of the oldest stations in town, catering almost exclusively to African Americans in New Orleans.

Today marked a new chapter in it’s history with a move to Xavier University.

Dr. Reynold Verret, Xavier’s President remarked, “Not only has WBOK been an important messenger of the Black experience but also the actions for just equity in the city. It resonates very much with the interest of students and faculty at Xavier.”

WBOK Radio Host Oliver Thomas (WGNO-TV)

Verret joined folks on hand Friday afternoon to herald not only a move of the station to the campus, but also a partnership with the school’s Communications Department.

WBOK Host Oliver Thomas said, “It’s a great opportunity, especially what we know now about media and disparities. When we talk about money and opportunity. A great opportunity to come out of this pandemic and move forward.”



The reception was filled with a who’s who of leaders from the Black community.



Inside new WBOK-AM studio at Xavier University(WGNO-TV)

“We’re excited and overwhelmed by the support here today and also the support we’ve had in the past year since we acquired the station, said Cleveland Spears, Equity Media Partner.

Equity Media Partner Wendell Pierce at opening of WBOK-AM studios at Xavier University(WGNO-TV)

Equity Media owns WBOK. Actor Wendell Pierce is also a part of the ownership group and flew in from Budapest to attend.

Pierce spoke to the goals of the station through this partnership, “This is place that we are giving voice to all those who have a vision and think that they can’t actually get there. We’ll give them a way to get there. At least discuss the ways to give them the tolls and resources to get there and I think that’s really important.”