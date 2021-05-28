New to WGNO.com — BestReviews

NOGALES, Ariz. (KLAS) -- A tractor-trailer heading across the southern border was carrying necklaces made in China that promised to create anti-viral clouds to prevent COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The truck, which was going through the Nogales, Arizona, border station from the United States to Mexico was carrying 30,000 so-called “Virus Shut Out” devices, officials with Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security said.