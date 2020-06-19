New sculptures added to Metairie beautification project

METAIRIE, LA — Drivers in Metairie now have a more scenic drive along North Causeway Boulevard. Jefferson Parish is adding five metal sculptures to the street.

While the sculptures are new to Metairie, they’re many years old. The collection was created by the late artist Ida Kohlmeyer in 1983 and was displayed in downtown New Orleans under the title “The Krewe of Poydras.”

Businessman Henry Shane had the sculptures restored and donated them to be permanently displayed along Causeway Boulevard. The parish also went to great effort to make sure that all of the pieces have a proper base — with pilings — to keep them in place.

Jefferson Parish decided that the collection needs a new name to go with its new home. So the title has been changed to the “Krewe of Causeway.”

Parish workers also say that they hope to design and install a decorative Metairie sign to greet drivers as they exit the bridge from Saint Tammany Parish.