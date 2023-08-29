HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — To mark the second anniversary of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana, a new sculpture was erected in Houma as a symbol of recovery for Terrebonne Parish.

The sculpture, created by artists Kevin Brown and Hans Geist, is named “Lis Nouveau,” French for “New Lily.”

It depicts a lily rising from muddy water to “serve as a symbol of hope and rebirth as our community continues to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ida,” said Jonathan Foret, Executive Director of the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.

Foret said that the sculpture was crafted from metal that was used in “nutria pelt stretchers,” from the time in the early 20th century when Terrebonne Parish had a thriving fur industry.

The dedication ceremony for the sculpture was held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Wetlands Discovery Center, where the monument will permanently stand.

