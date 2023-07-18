MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A new recycling pilot project for aluminum cans and plastic bottles is making its way to four state parks.

The Louisiana Office of State Parks and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced the launch of the Let Louisiana Shine Park Recycling Program on Tuesday, July 18.

The Let Louisiana Shine Park Recycling Program will offer visitors of Bouge Chitto, Fairview-Riverside, Fontainebleau and Tickfaw state parks a way to recycle aluminum cans and #1 PET plastic bottles by disposing of them in designated blue bins.

Representatives from the Louisiana Office of State Parks said the materials will be collected, sorted and rid of trash contamination before totals are collected on a bi-weekly basis. All recycled bottles and cans will then be processed at a local material recovery facility.

Nungesser said he hopes this new program will reduce the amount of recyclable material entering landfills and prevent these materials from going into waterways and roadways.

