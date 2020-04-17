New plans to retrieve the bodies still in the rubble at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

NEW ORLEANS – It has been 188 days since the Hard Rock Hotel on Canal Street collapsed on October 12, 2019, killing Jose Ponce Arreola, Anthony Magrette, and Quinnyon J. Wimberly.

Since that time, two overhead cranes have been demolished in controlled explosions, multiple plans to demolished the rest of the ruined building have fallen through, and the bodies of Arreola and Wimberly have remained in the rubble.

When a tarp covering one of the bodies blew off in January of this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to task anyone who was “capturing or sharing images of the victims.”

Now, 188 days after the fatal collapse, Rev. Tommy Lee Robinson of Victory Ministries and construction experts will reveal the latest plan to remove the bodies of the victims of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.