New outside group formed to back Louisiana governor’s agenda

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ allies have formed an outside organization to promote the Louisiana leader’s agenda as the state’s next legislative session looms.

The political nonprofit is called A Stronger Louisiana. It doesn’t have to disclose its donors and is a type of organization commonly called a “dark money” group.

Its president is listed in documents as Randy Morris, owner of West Carroll Health Systems.

Formation of the organization was announced Tuesday by Edwards’ reelection campaign manager, Richard Carbo. Edwards faces a more conservative, majority-Republican House and Senate in his second term.

The next legislative session begins March 9.