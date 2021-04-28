New Orleans to conduct mosquito abatement on Wednesday to protect community from West Nile Virus

(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult mosquito abatement Wednesday night (April 28) in all of Algiers.

Treatments will be conducted by truck and airplane from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting.

NOMTRCB urges residents of New Orleans to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and West Nile virus by avoiding mosquito bites, and has provided safety tips for local residents below.

SAFETY TIPS

Protecting Yourself

Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants while outside.

The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

When using repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Protecting Your Home

Eliminate standing water around your home where mosquitoes breed.

Remove trash and clutter, and dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children’s toys or anything that could collect water.

Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers each week to remove any eggs that have been deposited.

Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened, and collected water should be used within one week.

Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.

Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools by calling 311.

Tires are easily filled with rainwater and can collect leaves and litter which provides ideal breeding sites for mosquito larvae. Eliminating scrap tire dumps will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat.

Residents can place up to four tires weekly, stacked curbside next to their City-issued trash containers, on the second collection day of the week if they live outside the French Quarter/DDD.

Tires in front of abandoned lots, unoccupied properties or businesses are ineligible for pick-up and will not be collected.

Residents are encouraged to report mosquito-related issues to 311 and to stay connected with NOMTRCB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @nolamosquito.

For additional information regarding West Nile virus, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.