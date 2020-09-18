New Orleans: Tested Again – a photo exhibition at the Résidence de France

Photo by David Spielman

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning on September 23, the Consulate General of France presents a unique exhibition that pays tribute to the people of New Orleans, a city that not only survives, but thrives through hardship.

Because once again, New Orleans is being challenged. Hurricanes, oil spills, Covid-19, in good times and bad times, France has always stood by Louisiana.

Vincent Sciama, Consul General of France in Louisiana, was particularly happy to ask iconic New Orleans photographer David Spielman to illustrate life in NOLA during such unprecedented times.

The concept of this event was inspired by the recurrent exhibitions displayed on the Luxembourg gardens’ fences, in the heart of the Quartier Latin in Paris.

This exhibitions is offered to the public on the Résidence de France’s fence, from September 23rd to November 23rd.