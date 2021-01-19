New Orleans teacher awaits the Presidential Inauguration in our Nation’s Capital

A New Orleans history teacher, Rubia Garcia made her way to the US Capitol to witness the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Rubia says that the issues politicians are facing now, are what people of color have been saying for quite some time.

She continues, “Like my students. This is what people of all different backgrounds, regardless of where you come from, this is what a lot of people have been trying to get those who sit in that building, to really understand.”

Rubia says now, it’s on their doorstep and it cannot be ignored any longer.