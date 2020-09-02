New Orleans-shot ‘Project Power’ becomes No. 1 film on Netflix

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, the City of New Orleans Film Office expressed support for the success of the Netflix feature film “Project Power.” The film was shot in New Orleans and stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph-Gordon Levitt.

Project Power has become the No. 1 film on the popular streaming service and No. 1 in 100 countries.

Filmed in late 2018 and 2019, “Project Power” is an action thriller set in New Orleans in the near future in which humans can take a drug to unleash a particular superpower for five minutes at a time.

The film features scenes at locations well known to locals, such as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Port of New Orleans and Canal Street.

“Project Power” is an example of how the city of New Orleans can serve not only as a great back drop for a film but can become a key component of the story.

“The Film Office worked closely with the production to manage filming throughout the city and we are thrilled to see audiences appreciate the film and enjoy the references and iconic locations represented,” said Carroll Morton, Director of Film New Orleans.

New Orleans has established itself as a film production hub in the United States attracting major movies, television series and commercials, with a direct spending in the city of $5.2 billion since 2010.

The City recently welcomed the return of filming requiring each production to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with the Film New Orleans COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines that were established to ensure the safety of both the film crews and our residents. Several television series are anticipated to resume filming in the coming weeks.