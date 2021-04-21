NEW ORLEANS — If you’re the parent of a student in New Orleans Public Schools, the district wants to hear from you about how the schools should be run for the next four years.
In the WGNO News report below, NOLA school board president Ethan Ashley says that the district has serious issues that parents can help tackle.
New Orleans Schools discuss 4-year plan
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re the parent of a student in New Orleans Public Schools, the district wants to hear from you about how the schools should be run for the next four years.