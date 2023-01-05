NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans elementary school was evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious person was reported near campus.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the KIPP Leadership Primary school on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.

A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of the school.

We’re told students were evacuated as a safety precaution but have since returned to school.

Other details regarding the incident were unavailable.

Stay updated with WGNO on air and online for the latest on this developing story.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.