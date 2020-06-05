New Orleans says it’s ready to weather Cristobal

Safety first from every city department

NEW ORLEANS – The word from City Hall is, the city is ready.

Ready at the Hard Rock Hotel which collapsed in October and demolition just got started.

Ready to tell protesters that safety must come first.

Ready with 99 pumps up and running. But remember the system is old and how much street flooding will determine how well the system works.

And a reminder from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans is already weathering a storm of a pandemic.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the very latest from New Orleans City Hall.

