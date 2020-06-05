Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

New Orleans says it’s ready to weather Cristobal

Local

Safety first from every city department

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – The word from City Hall is, the city is ready.

Ready at the Hard Rock Hotel which collapsed in October and demolition just got started.

Ready to tell protesters that safety must come first.

Ready with 99 pumps up and running. But remember the system is old and how much street flooding will determine how well the system works.

And a reminder from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans is already weathering a storm of a pandemic.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the very latest from New Orleans City Hall.

Share this story

Weather Video

Cristobal update midday Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update midday Friday"

Cristobal update Friday morning 6-5-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Friday morning 6-5-20"

Tropical Storm Cristobal Thursday 10PM Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Cristobal Thursday 10PM Forecast"

Tropical Depression Cristobal Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Depression Cristobal Update"

Thursday midday update on Cristobal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday midday update on Cristobal"

Cristobal update Thursday morning 6-4-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cristobal update Thursday morning 6-4-20"

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 77°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 86° 78°

Sunday

82° / 79°
Windy with showers and thunderstorms
Windy with showers and thunderstorms 100% 82° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 84° 79°

Tuesday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 74°

Thursday

89° / 74°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News