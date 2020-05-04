New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of legendary coach, Don Shula

Former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula listens during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama was joined by members of the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate the Super Bowl win against the Washington Redskins in 1973. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the loss of Don Shula, the winningest head coach in NFL history, who passed away today at the age of 90.

New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson Statement:

“Don Shula embodied everything that so many of us love about the National Football League. First, he valued his faith and family as two of the most important parts of his life. Those ideals shaped the man he was and along with those characteristics, he was a leader of men, which combined with his football acumen, allowed him to execute his vision and successfully build the Miami Dolphins franchise into a dynasty in the 1970’s. Not only that, but his vast charitable contributions to the South Florida community made his name synonymous with the entire region and the Miami Dolphins organization to this day. On behalf of the New Orleans Saints, our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Mary Anne and his children.”

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Statement:

“We lost a football legend. He impacted the lives of so many. Thoughts and prayers to his family at this time.”

