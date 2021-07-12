New Orleans Saints and Pelicans release statement on Edwin Edwards’ passing

NEW ORLEANS — After learning that former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards passed away this morning, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have released a statement:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Governor Edwin Edwards. Governor Edwards was always a big supporter of our state’s two major professional sports teams, realizing the economic impact, civic pride and unifying effect that that they provided to New Orleans and the entire state.”New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson on the passing of Edwin Edwards
According to a release from the New Orleans Saints, Edwards was instrumental in persuading Tom Benson to purchase the franchise when it went up for sale in 1984.
Benson successfully purchased the club in May of 1985.