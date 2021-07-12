New Orleans Saints and Pelicans release statement on Edwin Edwards’ passing

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson walks on the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — After learning that former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards passed away this morning, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have released a statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Governor Edwin Edwards. Governor Edwards was always a big supporter of our state’s two major professional sports teams, realizing the economic impact, civic pride and unifying effect that that they provided to New Orleans and the entire state.” New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson on the passing of Edwin Edwards

According to a release from the New Orleans Saints, Edwards was instrumental in persuading Tom Benson to purchase the franchise when it went up for sale in 1984.

Benson successfully purchased the club in May of 1985.