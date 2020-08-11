New Orleans RTA receives $13.9M grant to revitalize bus infrastructure

WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $13.9 million in transit infrastructure funding to improve the safety and reliability of Louisiana’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in Louisiana will receive $13.9 million to purchase buses, paratransit vehicles and equipment. The project will allow RTA to replace aging buses, keep the fleet in a state of good repair and meet growing demand for transit.

“This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this $464 million in federal grants will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”

Demand for FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program far exceeded available funds, as FTA received 282 applications totaling approximately $1.8 billion in funding requests, from 51 states and territories. Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.