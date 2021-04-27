New Orleans Roast Coffee is now at the world’s biggest store

Walmart shelves soon stocked with the New Orleans brew

NEW ORLEANS – When he wakes up to smell the coffee, it’s because he wakes up every day to roast the coffee beans.

He’s Felton Jones.

He’s the Chief Roast Master at New Orleans Roast Coffee.

Felton figures he’s got a big job.

He’s responsible for the caffeine alarm clock that wakes up everybody who has the habit of having New Orleans Roast every morning.

WGNO’S Bill Wood says you’ll soon see New Orleans Roast Coffee where you find just about everything else.

Walmart.

The flavors are Chocolate Beignet, Breakfast Blend and Southern Pecan.

It’s all roasting right around the corner from the French Quarter.

Felton Jones figures he’s got a bigger job than ever.

Now, he’s the guy about to give the world a rich, strong, New Orleans-flavored, full-of-history kind of coffee break.

If you think you’re the next star of the shelf at Walmart, you may just be.

There’s only one way to find out.

You need to audition for Walmart.

All you have to do is click right here please: Walmart-jump.com.