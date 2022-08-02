NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s in a class by herself.
That’s because she really is, in a class by herself.
She’s 17-year-old Lauren Ejaiga is a rising senior at Ben Franklin High School.
And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that she’s a rising leader across America.
From the halls of her high school, Lauren was picked to be one of ten students from across the country to study leadership.
It’s a program that lasts for one year.
It’s online mostly.
Then she brings back what she learns to Ben Franklin.
Lauren is already the picture of a star student.
She’s the first Black woman to win a top prize in a national science contest.
She did it with her project about the ozone.
Bill Wood wonders, “how did the ozone get your attention?”
Lauren Ejaiga says, “the ozone layer is a net that has holes in it, also holes in education, children of all genders, races and colors don’t have the same circumstances as others, I want to understand how to close those gaps.”
She’s the daughter of Nigerian immigrants.
Her mom is a social worker.
Her dad is a college professor.
Her parents left their home to lead Lauren to Louisiana.
And now, it’s her turn.
She’s a leader.