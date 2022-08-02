Lauren Ejiaga leads the way at Ben Franklin High School

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s in a class by herself.

That’s because she really is, in a class by herself.

She’s 17-year-old Lauren Ejaiga is a rising senior at Ben Franklin High School.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that she’s a rising leader across America.

From the halls of her high school, Lauren was picked to be one of ten students from across the country to study leadership.

It’s a program that lasts for one year.

It’s online mostly.

Then she brings back what she learns to Ben Franklin.

Lauren is already the picture of a star student.

She’s the first Black woman to win a top prize in a national science contest.

She did it with her project about the ozone.

Bill Wood wonders, “how did the ozone get your attention?”

Lauren Ejaiga says, “the ozone layer is a net that has holes in it, also holes in education, children of all genders, races and colors don’t have the same circumstances as others, I want to understand how to close those gaps.”

She’s the daughter of Nigerian immigrants.

Her mom is a social worker.

Her dad is a college professor.

Her parents left their home to lead Lauren to Louisiana.

And now, it’s her turn.

She’s a leader.

