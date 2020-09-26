New Orleans restaurants can once again serve alcoholic beverages through drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that, effective 5 p.m. tonight, restaurants in Orleans Parish may resume serving alcoholic beverages through drive-thru, takeout and curbside pickup options.

These services will only be allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Read the revised guidelines here.

The announcement was another in a series of actions that Mayor Cantrell has taken as the City continued in its easing of Phase 2 restrictions.

On Monday, the City announced that the area playgrounds would reopen effective immediately and that high school athletics would be allowed to resume play in early October. Contact practices for football were allowed to help the schools prepare for the resumption of play.



The City will continue to monitor the number of cases as the schools move to in-person instruction in order to prepare for the next steps in the safe, phased reopening of New Orleans.