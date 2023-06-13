NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Crime Coalition just released its annual NOPD Citizens Satisfaction Survey and it shows that satisfaction with the NOPD has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 15 years.

Crime continues to be the main reason folks surveyed are not satisfied with the NOPD. According to the survey, 71 percent of residents feel crime is worse now than a year ago.

800 residents were surveyed for the New Orleans Crime Coalition survey and it doesn’t look good for the NOPD.

The survey finds that only 9 percent of those polled believe the NOPD is doing better than last year, while 38 percent say it is doing worse, and 50 percent say about the same.

Breaking down the demographics, 25 percent of whites are satisfied while blacks are satisfied with the NOPD at 34 percent.

Darlene Cusanza, President and CEO of Crimestoppers said, “Since we are hearing of more incidents like car thefts or a victim of car theft, our perception is it is not as safe as it could be.”

The survey also found that between 71 percent and 93 percent of New Orleanians support various proposals to reduce crime like better police pay to recruit and retain officers, as well as better social and counseling programs, and better use of technology.

“I wasn’t surprised by the numbers, but there are areas where people are suggesting improvements,” Cusanza said.

85 percent of residents say they trust Crimestoppers enough to anonymously share information.

“That’s telling me that people want to be engaged, and use resources. Crimestoppers has been trusted. Folks are saying we want to take part in the solution,” Cusanza said.

62 percent of New Orleanians would prefer to vote for the Police Chief verse the Mayor and City Council appointing one.

“I know NOPD is going to take this information and hopefully redirect some of their energies,” she said.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.