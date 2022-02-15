NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — People who are fed up with New Orleans crime gathered in City Park to hold a peace rally on Tuesday.

Some called on District Attorney Jason Williams to prevent crime suspects from going through the revolving door of getting arrested and getting out on bond.

Others called for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to ask for crime-fighting help from Governor John Bel Edwards.

This group was organized after the terrible carjacking at the Costco gas station on Carrolton Avenue earlier this month.

