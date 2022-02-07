NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The front steps of City Hall were packed Monday afternoon with New Orleanians calling for peace on the streets and action from city leaders. The rally comes on the heels of skyrocketing violence across the city.



“Everyone probably thinks like, ‘well, this isn’t going to happen to me,’ but it’s happening so frequently we just never know if we’re going to be next,” said event organizer Rebecca Martinez.



Event organizers are friends and colleagues of Keeleye Rhien, the woman who was carjacked last week at Costco on Carrollton while she was pumping gas.



“This rally is for Kelley but also for all of the other victims out there,” said Joey Walker, a friend of Rhein.



Concerned residents weren’t the only ones in attendance. City council members spoke at the event and say they wrote a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards calling for more patrols on the street and more probation officers to monitor those on bond.



“Know that the council has to jump through hoops to get a lot of things done when the mayor, with just a phone call and a directive, could do things now,” said New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno.



While a majority of people at the event were criticizing Mayor LaToya Cantrell on what they say is her inaction to fight crime, others say it’s time for unity.



“Just be open to help her instead of pointing fingers and just blaming her for everything. Let’s come together and help,” said local rapper and activist Keedy Black.



One thing every one at the rally could agree on is that the city needs change, and it needs it now.



“I’ve been hearing a lot of talk, so I need to see some action, then I’ll feel different and know that it’s on. We’re ready to move forward to a greater New Orleans,” said Black.

The mayor’s office sent a statement, saying in part that the mayor has been in talks with Governor Edwards about additional police help for months, far before today’s rally.