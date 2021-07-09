New Orleans residents concerned about once a week trash pick-up proposition

NEW ORLEANS — Jerome Harold has lived in New Orleans his whole life. He says he’s appalled by the trash pile up across the city.

“I think that’s disrespectful to citizens that pay taxes and for children that have to deal with this trash stuff. It’s just trash! How would you feel if your neighborhood looked like this?” asked Harold.



For weeks, garbage has been mounting across New Orleans, creating a stinky situation for locals.

Thursday, the city council proposed making trash pick up once a week, a proposition many residents are against.



“That’s not right, that shouldn’t be. Because who’s going to keep garbage in their garbage can all that time? That’s not right,” said New Orleans resident Adyell Griffith.



“That’s ridiculous! Trash should not stay up. I think they should take up the trash two days a week,” said Harold.



Metro Disposal, the company in charge of picking up New Orleans’ trash, says they’re understaffed.

So other garbage companies, like IV Waste, have stepped in.



“We had extra trucks and we had the manpower and the crews to get it done, so we jumped in and we’ve been helping out,” said Sidney Torres IV, owner of IV Waste.



Torres says IV Waste has GPS on every truck, which makes it easier manage the pick-up process.

Meanwhile, Metro Disposal says they are working with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to address their staffing shortage.

